(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is accelerating its funding of a regional jobs program via bond markets, tapping high demand for the social issuance that is undiminished despite a global debt selloff.

The bloc is selling five-year bonds and its first 25-year notes via banks Tuesday, opening orderbooks with an initial price guidance of 12 basis points below and three basis points above swaps, respectively. This syndication is the second in March and will mean the bloc is more than two thirds of the way through funding its 100 billion-euro ($119 billion) SURE jobs program.

That’s just a taster of the deluge of issuance to come under its recovery fund later this year. Demand has been robust throughout, with a sale earlier this month bucking the ebbing interest for bonds seen globally during a reflation-fueled rout.

“This should be absorbed very smoothly,” said Michael Leister, head of rates strategy at Commerzbank AG. “Not least because there isn’t too much more SURE supply coming.”

BNP Paribas SA, Bank of America Corp., DZ Bank AG, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale SA were appointed as joint lead managers on the deal. The EU set a global demand record for its debut dual-tranche social sale last year at 233 billion euros.

EU’s $100 Billion Social Debt Orders Show Immunity to Bond Rout

Concern that the enormity of the EU’s social bond supply would weigh on investor appetite for national government debt in the region has so far proved unfounded, with the sustainable label attracting a different pool of investors, according to Jens Peter Sorensen, chief analyst at Danske Bank A/S.

“It has been massive -- the amount of issuance in such a short period,” Sorensen said.

