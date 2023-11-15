(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is trying to speed up efforts to deepen its relationship with Egypt and help the country address the growing fallout from the Israel-Hamas conflict on its border.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is planning to visit Cairo soon to advance efforts to support Egypt’s economic development and cushion the impact of the ongoing crisis, people familiar with the matter said.

The EU was already exploring a partnership but now wants to accelerate the push given Cairo’s strategic significance and concerns about increasing refugee flows, including from African nations like Sudan.

Member states including Germany and France are supportive of the ongoing work, although the timeline and final figures are still being worked out, the people said on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private.

The plan will include half a dozen priorities ranging from economy and investments to migration and security. On the economic front, the European bloc wants to explore options with member states to help Egypt address its heavy debt burden.

In addition, the EU will propose an investment plan that would aim to mobilize €9 billion ($9.8 billion) in sectors such as digital, energy, agriculture and transport, punctuated by an investment forum planned for next spring.

The plan would also seek to curb illegal migration to Europe by helping Egypt with border management, anti-smuggling measures and voluntary returns.

The European Commission declined to comment.

Following the signature of a partnership with Tunisia to stem the arrival of migrants and support its economic development, the commission was working on a broader agreement with Egypt over the past months, given its relevance as the most populous Arab country and North Africa’s largest economy.

The cash-strapped economy is facing its worst economic crisis in decades, with credit scores deep into junk territory, delays on a program review with the International Monetary Fund and severe shortage of foreign exchange. Egypt has devalued its currency three times since early 2022, with inflation soaring and the pound losing almost half its value.

Von der Leyen may encounter some challenging conversations about Israel’s operations in Gaza, particularly after she was criticized over her trip to Israel last month for not speaking strongly enough about the need to protect Palestinian civilians.

The commission president spoke with Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi early this month to discuss the situation in the Middle East and the humanitarian situation in Gaza. The Egyptian president hosted a conference on the Gaza crisis last month.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.