(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has criticised a key Brexit plan backed by Boris Johnson, the front-runner to be Britain’s next prime minister. In Brussels, European Union leaders are discussing the U.K.’s departure at a summit, warning that Johnson’s hopes of changing the terms of the divorce will be dashed.

Key Developments:

Ireland says no backstop is as bad as no deal

EU says Brexit deal can’t be reopened

Boris Johnson, Jeremy Hunt head into the final run-off for party leader

May, Merkel had one-on-one conversation at summit

Pound unchanged

Carney Disputes Johnson Stance on Tariffs (9:20 a.m.)

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the U.K. can’t avoid tariffs with the European Union if it leaves the bloc without an agreement, refuting a position defended by Boris Johnson.

During Tuesday’s televised Conservative leadership debate, Johnson referenced an idea that’s popular among ardent Brexiteers -- that Article 24 of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, the precursor agreement to the World Trade Organization, offers a way to avoid tariffs and border restrictions in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

“There will be no tariffs, there will be no quotas because what we want to do is to get a standstill in our current arrangements under GATT 24, or whatever it happens to be, until such a time as we have negotiated” a free-trade agreement, Johnson said.

But the idea is widely disputed; the U.K.’s pro-Brexit International Trade Secretary Liam Fox has said the article wouldn’t apply in Britain’s case because it requires, at the very least, the EU to agree to it. Any WTO member could also object to such an arrangement and demand it be modified.

“We should be clear that not having an agreement with the European Union means that there are tariffs, automatically,” Carney told BBC Radio on Friday. “The Europeans have to apply the same rules to us as they apply to everyone else.”

Ireland Says No Backstop as Bad as No-Deal (9:05 a.m.)

As the Tory candidates pledge to renegotiate the controversial measure in the Brexit deal known as the Irish backstop, Ireland is standing firm -- and supported by the rest of the bloc.

Ireland’s Europe Minister Helen McEntee made clear her country won’t countenance changes that weaken the measure, which is designed to prevent a hard border emerging on the island of Ireland as a result of Brexit.

“A deal without a backstop, a deal with a time-limited backstop might as well be no deal,” she said on RTE radio.

Bettel Says Brexit Deal Can’t Be Reopened (9 a.m.)

The EU won’t renegotiate the Brexit deal, Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel told reporters on his way into the second day of a summit.

"It’s the best possible deal," he said, repeating the leaders’ mantra of recent months.

Any further delay to Brexit beyond October would require a good reason, he said.

Earlier:

