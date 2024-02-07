(Bloomberg) -- The European Union launched a legal procedure against Hungary over its “sovereignty-protection” law, which independent media and civil groups have said was aimed at intimidating them under Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s rule.

The European Commission on Wednesday sent a letter of formal notice, the first step that may lead to potential lawsuit, according to a statement on the EU executive’s website. It said the law violated a range of fundamental values in the EU, including of democracy, the right to a fair trial as well rules on data protection and the internal market.

“The Commission considers that the Hungarian legislation at stake violates several provisions of primary and secondary EU law, among others the democratic values of the Union,” it said. Hungary has two months to reply and failure to address concerns may lead the Commission to send a “reasoned opinion” under its procedure.

The forint fell as much as 0.7% against the euro to the weakest level in more than a week.

Hungary will stick by the contested legislation, government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said in a Facebook post. He said the EU was targeting the law because it seeks to block foreign influence, including from Brussels.

A new Sovereignty Protection Agency, helmed by a formerly pro-government media executive, started work last week. It’s tasked with probing organizations including political parties, non-governmental organizations and the media for potential violations of national sovereignty, a loosely defined term in the legislation. Such violations in the context of elections carry a potential prison sentence.

