(Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders kicked off the process of sanctioning Belarus over what they called the “hijacking” of a Ryanair Holdings Plc jet and the arrest of a dissident journalist.

On the first of two days of summit talks in Brussels Monday, the leaders asked the European Commission to draw up proposals for sanctions as soon as possible and called on President Alexander Lukashenko to release the 26-year-old Raman Pratasevich. They also called on the International Civil Aviation Organization to investigate the forced landing of the Ryanair plan, EU Council spokesman Barend Leyts said in a tweet.

Leaders from across the EU denounced the seizure of the jet and the arrest as they arrived for talks over dinner in the Belgian capital, dismissing the justification by Belarus authorities that the incident was triggered by a bomb threat.

As the leaders discussed his fate with mobile phones and other electronic devices banned to keep their talks confidential, Pratasevich himself appeared in a video posted by state-owned media channels. Speaking from what appeared to be a jail in Minsk and speaking in monotone, Pratasevich said that he is cooperating with the investigation into his activities and providing evidence that he sought to foment unrest in the country.

