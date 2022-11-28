(Bloomberg) -- European Union states are set to meet Monday evening to resume negotiations over capping the price of Russian crude oil, according to diplomats familiar with the matter.

The scheduling of a meeting is a positive sign that a deal may be close after negotiations were suspended last week, the diplomats added. Consultations in smaller groups have been ongoing since the weekend.

The EU originally proposed capping the price of Russian oil at $65 a barrel, but Poland and the Baltic nations argued that such a level was too generous to Moscow. The group of countries also want to see a review mechanism added to the instrument for later price revisions, as well as a firmer plan on a new package of sanctions on Russia.

Shipping nations, including Greece and Cyprus, have angled for a higher price for the cap. The oil cap has the dual aim of trying to keep Russian oil flowing while at the same time limiting Moscow’s revenues.

An EU agreement, which the bloc had hoped to secure last week, would pave the way for a broader Group of Seven deal. The plan would ban shipping and services needed to transport Russian oil, such as brokering, financial assistance and insurance, unless they are purchased below the agreed price threshold.

Most G-7 nations will stop importing Russian crude later this year. Similar restrictions, including a price cap, for other petroleum products are due in February.

