(Bloomberg) -- Hungary has so far failed to allay European Union concerns over alleged corruption and violations of the rule of law, paving the way for an escalation of a budget standoff with the nation.

The European Commission on Wednesday decided it will take the next step under the EU’s so-called conditionality mechanism and issue a new warning letter telling Prime Minister Viktor Orban to take action or risk losing billions of euros in crucial funding.

The letter will be signed by Johannes Hahn, the bloc’s budget commissioner and was endorsed by fellow European Commissioners at a meeting in Brussels, said an official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Hungary would have a month to respond to the latest missive from Brussels, according to another official.

EU Must ‘Get Its Own House in Order,’ Rule-of-Law Chief Warns

The EU put in place its new budget tool after growing weary of challenges to the independence of judges, an erosion of minority rights to the primacy of EU law -- a key premise of the bloc’s founding treaty.

The commission formally kickstarted the process against Hungary in April and the nation has responded with letters laying out how it plans to address the EU’s concerns.

Poland and Hungary are the only two EU states subject to a so-called Article 7 procedure, which could lead to the suspension of their EU voting rights. That process is hampered by the need for unanimity among member states before such a punishment can be meted out.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.