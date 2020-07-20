44m ago
EU Stimulus Talks, U.K. Home Sellers, Turkish Rates: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week:
- The four European Union governments that have been holding up negotiations over a massive stimulus package to reboot the bloc’s economy are ready to agree on a key plank of the deal
- With job cuts mounting and costly furlough programs that can’t last forever, Europe is at risk of a devastating increase in unemployment that won’t be easy to reverse
- Home sellers across Britain are optimistic again after the government temporarily cut a tax on property. Meanwhile, rents for central London homes saw a record decline last month
- Talks on a new coronavirus stimulus package will start at the White House on Monday with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and others
- The U.K. is about to test the risks of a wider confrontation with China that’s been a long time coming
- The Turkish central bank’s former chief economist said interest rates should go no lower for now after a months-long easing cycle drove inflation-adjusted borrowing costs deep below zero
- Japanese exports fell by more than 20% for a third straight month in June, even as key markets started to reopen from virus shutdowns
- Brazil’s president berated social-isolation measures designed to slow the spread of coronavirus, saying they’re destroying jobs and compounding pain for Latin America’s largest economy
- Panic buying and lockdown-driven price increases pushed up food prices in major economies in sub-Saharan Africa, the world’s most food-insecure region
- Here’s why China’s new tax push has expats from the mainland worried
