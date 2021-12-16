(Bloomberg) -- The European Union said it reached a deal to expedite deliveries of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to countries like Germany that are experiencing temporary shortages as the continent is trying to combat the omicron variant.

Moderna Inc. agreed to accelerate delivery of 10 million doses to Germany in December, enough for 20 million boosters, the European Commission announced in a press release. The company will deliver 25 million extra doses to Germany in the first quarter of 2022.

Germany started rationing Covid-19 vaccines through the rest of the year as it seeks to keep a booster campaign going amid an unexpected shortage of shots.

The country’s new health minister, Karl Lauterbach, said he’s in contact with Eastern European countries and is seeking to buy unused doses from them.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.