(Bloomberg) -- The European Union has suggested that companies could keep paying for gas in euros, as it published guidance that Moscow’s decree calling for payment in rubles would violate sanctions.

In a document posted on its website, the Commission said that the decree would run against European sanctions imposed on Russia. But it said the scope for exemptions is not yet clear and companies could continue paying in euros. It advised them to seek confirmation from Moscow that this was possible.

