1h ago
EU Summons Serbia, Kosovo Leaders in Effort to Resolve Crisis
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo were summoned to Brussels for talks on Thursday in a European Union-led attempt to defuse a crisis that’s sparked the worst violence in a decade.
While both Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti confirmed they will travel to the Belgian capital, it’s unlikely they will meet face-to-face.
“I won’t speak with Albin Kurti,” Vucic told Belgrade-based public television, adding he has “nothing to discuss” with the leader of Kosovo.
Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo remain high, with US and EU mediators fearing they have the potential to escalate into a broader conflict in the Western Balkans.
Unrest in Kosovo broke out in May in Serb-majority towns, where the predominantly ethnic Albanian authorities installed mayors after local Serbs boycotted elections. Dozens of people were injured, including NATO peacekeepers, as demonstrations ensued.
The West has been pressuring the former wartime foes, who both aspire to join the EU, to defuse the situation.
“We need immediate de-escalation and new election in the north with participation of Kosovo Serbs,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a tweet. “This is paramount for the region and EU.”
