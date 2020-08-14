(Bloomberg) -- The European Union signaled it will impose sanctions on Belarus over Sunday’s disputed presidential election and the regime’s violent crackdown of protesters, according to officials briefed on discussions.

In an emergency conference call on Friday, the EU’s 27 foreign ministers agreed to ask the bloc to start drawing up a list of officials linked to President Alexander Lukashenko who could be sanctioned, the officials said.

The ministers stopped short of taking a final decision to impose sanctions. That could come at a scheduled meeting of foreign ministers in Berlin at the end of this month, or possibly later, according to the officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because the discussions were private.

“Most ministers were inclined to introduce targeted, individual sanctions for those that stood behind falsifying of the election or unjustified use of force,” Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz told reporters while the meeting was ongoing. “The EU will work out the list.”

Violent Crackdown

The EU meeting came as protests continued in the former Soviet country after Lukashenko, president for 26 years, claimed to have won the weekend’s poll with an 80% share of the vote. Since then, violence has erupted as riot police have cracked down on demonstrators, with 6,700 people detained. Main opposition challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who claimed to have won the election, fled to neighboring Lithuania.

The bloc has long tried to push Belarus, which borders three EU countries, toward democracy. Four years ago it lifted sanctions on individuals and companies from the nation, originally imposed in 2004, in an attempt to promote dialog with the Lukashenko regime.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel led calls for the reimposition of sanctions. In a statement made before Friday’s call, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the EU wanted to “significantly increase the pressure on Belarus,” adding that “the election result must be reviewed and those responsible for mistreatments of peaceful demonstrators must be sanctioned.”

