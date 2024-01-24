(Bloomberg) -- The European Union issued a series of modest proposals aimed at protecting some key technologies as it tries to counter a growing rivalry with China and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive, presented measures to reinforce existing rules on foreign investments in the bloc. It will also explore options for goods that have both a civilian and military purpose, boost research security and curb the risk of critical leakage related to outbound investments.

“The EU is the biggest player in global trade, exporting over €3.1 trillion in goods and services and importing €2.8 trillion,” said Valdis Dombrovskis, the EU’s trade chief. “However, at a time of such profound geopolitical turmoil and rapid technological change, we must be realistic about the risks that we face.”

The Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have exposed the risks of the bloc’s strategic dependencies, with Beijing seeking to acquire sensitive technologies for its military development. The prospect of Donald Trump’s return to the White House has also brought economic security to the top of the EU’s agenda.

The EU first presented an economic security strategy last June. But coordination with member states, which are skeptical of some of the proposals, and the need to consult with industry and other stakeholders are slowing down progress.

The proposal was considered as “mostly targeted at China” and overreaching, Beijing’s ambassador to the EU, Fu Cong, told Bloomberg earlier this week.

“Everything seems to be harming the EU’s security,” Fu said. “But the question is, where do you draw the line and where are the boundaries and how do you strike a proper balance between economy and the security?” he said.

More Assertive Stance

The package includes five initiatives covering the strengthening of the Foreign Direct Investment regulation, coordination of export controls and options to support the research of dual-use technologies. Elements also include ideas to improve research security and first steps toward a new tool to control the leakage of sensitive know-how to adversaries through European investments overseas.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the outbound investment tool last March as part of a more assertive stance toward China. But member states’ skepticism about the instrument led the commission to postpone a legislative proposal. As a result the executive will for now continue consultations with governments on potential risks from these investments.

The EU has identified advanced semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and biotechnologies as critical technologies. The commission however won’t decide until February whether further action is needed to boost technology security and mitigate risks, based on assessments that run jointly with member states.

The new plan seeks to address “risks to EU economic security, while ensuring that the EU remains a most attractive destination for business and investment,” according to a commission document. The goal would be to strengthen the EU and member states’ ability to address “ongoing risk assessments related to supply chains, technologies, infrastructures and economic coercion.”

