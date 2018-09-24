(Bloomberg) -- The European Union sued Poland over the revamp of its Supreme Court, escalating a standoff over judicial changes that the bloc says breach democratic values.

In the first time the bloc has taken a member state to court over the rule of law, the case caps months of confrontation between the EU and Poland, which is rushing to force nearly two-fifths of its Supreme Court justices, including the president, into retirement. The dispute epitomizes a struggle across the EU in which populist politicians are unraveling checks and balances and raising alarm over the erosion of democratic norms.

The EU’s executive commission referred Poland to the European Court of Justice. It requested the case be tried under an expedited procedure and interim measures be put in place to stop the ex-communist country’s government from acting on new legislation before the EU court can rule.

“The Polish law on the Supreme Court is incompatible with EU law, as it undermines the principle of judicial independence, including the irremovability of judges,” the Brussels-based executive said in a statement. “The contested retirement regime for Supreme Court judges in Poland is being accelerated and is creating a risk of serious and irreparable damage to judicial independence in Poland, and therefore to the EU legal order.”

It’s the second time since last year that the commission has asked the EU’s top court to intervene. In 2017, it won an order forcing Poland to stop increased logging in the Bialowieza Forest, one of Europe’s last remaining primeval environments. Poland eventually complied and agreed to stop mass logging.

The government in Warsaw has done little to address concerns over the rule of law, knowing the EU lacks the unanimity required to impose political sanctions under Article 7 of its treaty. Talks on tying billions of euros of EU development aid to democratic standards are still at an early stage and will be the subject of prolonged bickering between the EU’s members.

Over the past three years, Polish leaders have repeatedly outmaneuvered the EU, forcing through more than a dozen measures solidifying changes in the judiciary before the bloc’s machinery could react. In Warsaw, leaders of the ruling Law & Justice party have also repeatedly ignored warnings from Brussels.

“This is bad news for Polish authorities,” said Laurent Pech, a professor of European law at Middlesex University in London. “Legal consequences may soon follow.”

While the zloty and yields on benchmark 10-year treasury bonds were little changed on Monday, the court case may eventually weigh on Polish assets, especially if it changes the view that Poland’s $525 billion economy is governed in line with EU standards.

EU Anchor?

“Even if the worst case scenario is avoided and Poland is not punished by EU sanctions, the prolonged dispute over the rule of law may trigger alarm bells among investors that there are many worrisome parallels between Poland and Turkey,” Piotr Matys, an FX strategist at Rabobank, said by email. “The main difference is that the EU is still a firm anchor for Poland, but the strength of this anchor is being gradually eroded.”

This month, President Andrzej Duda ignored a ruling by the Supreme Court calling for authorities to suspend work on the overhaul until the European Court of Justice looks into the matter. Meanwhile, revamped judiciary disciplinary bodies started proceedings against judges who publicly criticized the government’s reforms, and party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski attacked judges, saying they were anti-Polish.

“Hatred towards their own country and the nation is one of the illnesses affecting some judges,” Kaczynski told a party convention in Olsztyn, Poland, on Saturday. “We are reforming the judiciary and this is one of the reasons.”

(Updates with analysts comments, market reaction from 6th paragraph.)

--With assistance from Adrian Krajewski.

To contact the reporters on this story: Marek Strzelecki in Warsaw at mstrzelecki1@bloomberg.net;Marine Strauss in Brussels at mstrauss30@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Andrea Dudik at adudik@bloomberg.net, Michael Winfrey, Wojciech Moskwa

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.