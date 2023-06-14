You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Jun 14, 2023
EU Takes Rare Steps Against Kosovo for Failure to Lower Tension
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The European Union introduced a set of measures against Kosovo over a failure to lower tensions in the north of the country after violence erupted last month.
The 27-member bloc reduced high-level visits, contacts and financial cooperation with the Balkan country, a rare step against Kosovo from a key ally. The reversible steps are “incremental with financial and political consequences,” EU spokesman Peter Stano said on Wednesday.
The unrest, which injured dozens of NATO peacekeepers and protesters, broke out after Kosovo installed mayors in towns in the north following elections that the Serb population there had boycotted.
Read more: Bitter at US Snub, Kosovo Leader Signals Hard Line Amid Flareup
Serbia started a partial withdrawal of its armed forces from the border area, which is “already one step toward de-escalation,” Stano said.
Still, if the EU finds that Serbia is contributing to renewed tensions, the bloc will consider measures against the government in Belgrade, he said.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:38
Luxury Banff resort bought by Ontario pension for US$128M
-
5:59
Businesses that adopt artificial intelligence quickly will see the benefits: Expert
-
8:03
Toronto condo developer's take on housing demand in the GTA
-
3:57
Most sought-after Toronto real estate neighbourhoods
-
4:03
Apple downgrade pushes bullish analyst ratings to 2-year low
-
11:23
How to use ChatGPT to plan your next trip