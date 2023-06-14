(Bloomberg) -- The European Union introduced a set of measures against Kosovo over a failure to lower tensions in the north of the country after violence erupted last month.

The 27-member bloc reduced high-level visits, contacts and financial cooperation with the Balkan country, a rare step against Kosovo from a key ally. The reversible steps are “incremental with financial and political consequences,” EU spokesman Peter Stano said on Wednesday.

The unrest, which injured dozens of NATO peacekeepers and protesters, broke out after Kosovo installed mayors in towns in the north following elections that the Serb population there had boycotted.

Read more: Bitter at US Snub, Kosovo Leader Signals Hard Line Amid Flareup

Serbia started a partial withdrawal of its armed forces from the border area, which is “already one step toward de-escalation,” Stano said.

Still, if the EU finds that Serbia is contributing to renewed tensions, the bloc will consider measures against the government in Belgrade, he said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.