(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s plan to rapidly scale up renewable energy to help it meet its climate goals and end its dependence on Russian fossil fuels has become bogged down over the burning of trees.

Talks to boost the share of renewables in EU energy consumption to 45% by the end of the decade are now in the hands of the European Parliament and the bloc’s 27 member states, which can’t agree on what kinds of biomass should be allowed to contribute to that goal.

The debate — pitting environmental groups against the forestry industry — is bringing to the fore key questions over what renewable means. Proponents of biomass argue that trees absorb much of the emissions that they project into the atmosphere when burnt, while green groups say that in reality that process can take decades.

Lawmakers are pushing for a strict definition that would cap the use of harvesting wood to meet renewable goals, but are facing push-back from heavily-forested countries like Finland, who say that their forestry practices are in line with the bloc’s green goals.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has also added fuel to the tension, with the bloc desperately trying to end its dependence on imported fossil fuels. Burning more biomass is seen as one way to do that.

“Burning tree trunks and stumps for example, can increase emissions for decades to centuries compared to fossil fuels,” said Juliette Lunel, climate and land use policy officer at WWF. “Even burning fine woody debris such as small branches can increase emissions for up to 20 years compared to fossil fuels, time we do not have to stop runaway climate change.”

Parliament and the EU’s 27 member states also disagree on whether the final target should be 40% or 45%, and whether hydrogen can be produced using nuclear power.

The latest round of talks last week ended in deadlock with both sides far apart, and will be picked up again next month, according to people familiar with the matter. The aim is to reach a final deal by the end of March, they said.

“It’s very difficult to find a landing zone,” said Christophe Grudler, one of the lawmakers negotiating the final. “It’s a pity — because we need to progress on renewables to meet our climate goals.”

--With assistance from Alberto Nardelli.

