(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s executive arm has proposed sanctioning Russia’s access to drones, three banks and the alleged abduction of children from Ukraine to Russia as part of a ninth package of sanctions targeting Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

“We will cut Russia’s access to all sorts of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles. We propose to ban the direct exports of drone engines to Russia and the export to any third countries, such as Iran, which could supply drones to Russia,” European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said.

The proposals also target three banks, including the Russian Regional Development Bank, four media outlets, export restrictions on chemicals and technologies used for military purposes. On the list are 136 individuals and 42 entities, according to people familiar with the issue.

The list includes the Russian armed forces, as well as individual officers and defense industrial companies, members of the State Duma and Federation Council, ministers, governors and political parties. Among those sanctioned are seven governors allegedly involved in the transportation of Ukrainian children to Russia, and officials involved in the seizure of Ukrainian agricultural products, the people said.

Separately, the UK will announce a new sanctions package Friday. The sanctions will target Russian individuals and entities, and be aimed at disrupting the evasion of existing sanctions, as well as people linked to corruption and human rights abuses, according to people familiar with the plans.

Citing estimates from a variety of sources, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in July that “Russian authorities have interrogated, detained, and forcibly deported between 900,000 and 1.6 million Ukrainian citizens, including 260,000 children, from their homes to Russia – often to isolated regions in the Far East.” The numbers are likely to have grown since then.

Russia denies the children have been abducted, saying they have been relocated for their own protection.

The new package needs to be backed by all EU members. The aim is to approve it before EU leaders meet in Brussels next week.

