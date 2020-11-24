(Bloomberg) -- Europe is moving to a decisive stage in discussions to toughen the bloc’s 2030 climate target and put into law the ambition to become the world’s first climate neutral continent by the middle of the century.

European Union governments will discuss Wednesday a plan for the leaders to endorse at their Dec. 10-11 meeting a goal of reducing greenhouse gases by at least 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels.

Draft guidelines for a political statement at the summit include assurances on financing the transition away from fossil fuels and the acknowledgment of differing national conditions in member states, according to an EU document obtained by Bloomberg News. That move is aimed at convincing Poland and some other countries to drop their reservations about the radical environmental clean-up.

At stake is the EU’s global leadership on climate change and investor certainty at a time when the 27-nation bloc is gearing up for a green economic overhaul that will impact every area of life from transport to agriculture.

The Green Deal aims for Europe to toughen the 2030 emissions-reduction goal from the existing 40%, an effort that would need an additional 350 billion euros ($415 billion) per year for investment in energy production and infrastructure.

An agreement on the Green Deal law requires unanimity from all EU leaders, a challenging task given concerns by Poland and others about the costs of the clean shift. Nations including Ireland and Belgium have joined the government in Warsaw in a call for more detailed analysis on how much individual member states would need to spend to meet tougher climate goals.

The final decision on whether to seek a deal at the December summit will be in the hands of European Council President Charles Michel, who will chair the meeting.

The Wednesday discussion among ambassadors representing EU member states will provide more feedback to Michel before he proposes in a week a draft political statement for the leaders to sign off in December. Depending on reactions by member states, the draft may be different from the guidelines sent to governments on Tuesday.

If endorsed by the heads of government, the EU will propose the stricter 2030 target as its new contribution under the Paris Agreement before the end of this year.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.