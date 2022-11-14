EU to Adopt New Iran Sanctions as Tehran Resumes Strikes on Iraq

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union will adopt fresh sanctions on members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as Tehran continues its crackdown against protesters and resumed air strikes on northern Iraq.

The EU is preparing about 30 penalties against Iran, Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn told reporters in Brussels.

The IRGC’s finances will also be penalized, Germany’s foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, said without giving more details.

The EU has been expanding sanctions against Iran for the past month, citing a clampdown on protesters and the country’s sale of military drones to Russia for use in its war on Ukraine. Iran is already subject to comprehensive US sanctions which also restrict trade with Europe.

The protests started on Sept. 17, triggered by the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman who had been detained for allegedly flouting the country’s Islamic dress codes. They are among the biggest challenges to face Iran’s ruling Islamic political system since its inception after the 1979 revolution.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, told reporters in Tehran that the nation will reciprocate the sanctions, without elaborating.

Death Penalty

According to the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights, at least 326 people have so far been killed by security forces, including 43 children, and at least 14,000 people have been arrested since the protests started.

Iranian officials haven’t provided a death toll since Sept. 24 and have denied that anyone has been killed by security forces.

On Sunday, a protester was formally sentenced to death for “corruption on earth,” the judiciary’s news portal, Mizan Online, said without naming the individual or giving any further details about their arrest or trial.

Officials in Tehran have blamed foreign countries, including the US, Israel and Kurdish political groups, for inflaming and organizing the unrest.

Kurdish activists have strongly denied the claims and rights groups have said scores of people in Iran’s Kurdish provinces have been killed by security forces.

Air Strikes

The IRGC started its latest round of air strikes on northern Iraq on Sept. 24. On Monday it resumed the attacks, targeting what it claimed were “terrorists” in the district of Koysinjaq, about 70 kilometers (43 miles) east of the city of Erbil, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Monday’s attack led to the death of one person, AFP reported.

Iranian state TV said the IRGC had also shelled “terrorist strongholds” in the town of Piranshahr in the province of West Azerbaijan, which is close to the border with northern Iraq and has a significant Kurdish population.

