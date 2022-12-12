(Bloomberg) -- The European Commission will allow member states to revise their plans to access its €800 billion ($845 billion) pandemic recovery fund in order to adapt to soaring inflation, according to an EU official.

Countries will need to plead their cases individually, the person said, asking not to be named because the discussions aren’t public. Each country will be able to make requests on a case-by-case basis and national governments have to demonstrate how the rise in input costs for particular projects makes targets unattainable.

Any changes — which might mean scaling down the size of a venture — will also require approval by member states, the official said, adding that at this time no significant revisions have officially been requested.

Soaring consumer-price growth across Europe is making it more difficult to estimate the final costs of many recovery fund projects. This is particularly true of new infrastructure works like roads and connections between islands, which countries including Italy, Spain and Greece have slotted in as a way to boost their economies in the long term.

Member states need to show regular progress on targets in order to unlock European Union funds, so the possibility of adjusting goals means they are less likely to miss deadlines.

As the biggest recipient of EU cash, Italy is particularly concerned about high prices and its ability to complete planned works. The country is due to receive about €200 billion euros in grants and loans in the next few years and government officials have repeatedly talked about a revision of the targets to take higher prices into account.

Premier Giorgia Meloni said earlier this month that “rising costs of raw materials are putting realization of some works at risk.”

Her coalition partner and Infrastructure and Transport Minister Matteo Salvini went further speaking in Brussels on Dec. 5, saying that “deadlines and costs must be reviewed.”

He pointed out that it was a problem that concerned all EU countries and not just Italy and said he felt his EU partners had shown willingness to discuss the matter.

