(Bloomberg) -- The European Union will next week propose new rules to increase powers to screen and potentially block foreign investment in sensitive industries as part of its efforts to ensure economic security.

A proposed regulation, seen by Bloomberg, will ask all member states to put in place screening mechanisms and will widen the scope of existing rules to include investments made by companies that are either directly or indirectly controlled by foreign entities and could impact public order and security.

“A significant share of FDIs in the EU still go to member states that do not have a screening mechanism and this leaves vulnerabilities because potentially critical FDIs remain undetected,” the draft document notes.

The regulation is one of five elements in an economic security package to be unveiled next week which also includes proposals to coordinate export controls and outbound investments. It’s part of a broader plan that focuses on critical technologies such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum computing and biotech that aims, among other things, to ensure they don’t end up in the wrong hands.

The Covid pandemic and Russia’s war against Ukraine have exposed the EU’s reliance on supplies from nations such as China as well as the protectionist tendencies of other trading partners. That has focused attention on the need to defend the bloc’s economic security — to guarantee the supply of imported technology and to make sure that rivals can’t control Europe’s own strategic industries.

The strategy is structured around three pillars: promoting competitiveness, protecting security and partnering with likeminded countries — including through targeted trade deals and international gatherings like the Group of Seven. Improving coordination of export controls at an EU level would strengthen the bloc’s hand internationally, one of the document says.

To address the shortcomings of the current approach, the European Commission will ask for some controls to be imposed uniformly across the bloc and for member states to also improve coordination.

While most attention has been focused on the potential risks of foreign money flowing into the EU and gaining access to critical technologies, officials are also concerned that European companies investing in other countries might help to advance the technological potential of the EU’s geopolitical rivals or give them access to the best European technology and know how.

To tackle this issue, the EU is proposing that outward investments should be monitored for 12 months and that member states should work with the commission to assess any risks and mitigating measures that may be required.

The EU will invite member states to set up structures to address any research security risks as well as to enhance support for research and development of key technologies that could be used for both civil and military purposes.

“The package presents a comprehensive approach to strengthen the EU toolbox to mitigate risks linked to foreign investments in the EU, to outbound investments, to dual-use goods and to bolster research security,” one of the document says.

The proposed FDI rules would expand the scope of investments deemed sensitive to include transportation, energy and communication networks, as well as other technologies, material and research programs relevant to security.

The proposals would also enhance information sharing between member states and improve the mechanisms for nations to notify each other of relevant investments. It will set out a common set of essential and minimum criteria for all member states to follow, with the aim of establishing a joined-up system across the 27 countries.

