(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is set to approve Poland’s request for 36 billion euros ($39 billion) in post-pandemic aid as it strives to show unity in the bloc for one of its strongest supporters of Ukraine since Russia’s invasion.

However, the decision -- expected to be approved at a meeting of commissioners on Wednesday -- should be seen as a gesture of goodwill, rather than proof the government in Warsaw has done enough to resolve its dispute with the bloc over the rule of law, according to an EU diplomat.

While Poland’s parliament cleared a hurdle last week by passing a law to dismantle a panel for disciplining judges that the EU says defies its norms, the measure probably doesn’t go far enough to satisfy Brussels. Warsaw will have to take more concrete steps before the funds are released, said the person, who requested anonymity because the discussions are private.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is expected to travel to Warsaw on Thursday to announce the agreement that will end the year-long dispute over financing. Poland’s government, which has taken a leading role among EU members in providing Ukraine with diplomatic, military and other support, has argued it needs the money to boost the economy and help it provide for more than 3 million refugees fleeing the war.

The commission is also hoping that the approval of Poland’s spending plan will strengthen the position of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. He has repeatedly come under criticism from nationalist firebrand Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro for allegedly taking a soft line in dealing with the EU, according to the official.

Ziobro has long opposed reversing the government’s changes in the judiciary, which the EU said gives politicians too much sway over judges. In March, he denounced the bloc as “immoral” for withholding the financing that Poland requested to receive from the 800 billion-euro recovery fund. The government depends on his party for a slim majority in the lower house of parliament.

Von der Leyen has repeatedly said that the government will have to dissolve the panel for disciplining judges, reinstate unlawfully dismissed judges and revamp the disciplinary regime before the money is released. The spending plan agreed earlier in May includes key conditions, or milestones, for payouts.

The EU’s executive commission is giving the government in Warsaw the benefit of the doubt that it’s going to deliver on those goals, according to the official. Yet some elements of the plan are open to interpretation. It doesn’t, for example, contain a specific list of judges who will need to be reinstated, the person said.

During the talks, the government tried, but failed, to convince the commission to drop its lawsuits against Poland, the official said. In October, the EU’s top court imposed a 1-million euro a day fine on Poland for ignoring an EU court order to shut down the disciplinary chamber.

EU finance ministers will also need to sign off on the plan, which is likely to happen on June 17. The government has said it expects to receive the first tranche of financing around August or September.

