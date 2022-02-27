11m ago
EU to Ban Russia State-Owned Media Companies Sputnik, RT
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The European Union will ban state-owned Russian media companies Sputnik and RT, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday in televised statement.
“The state-owned Russia Today and Sputnik, as well as their subsidiaries will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin’s war and to saw division in our union,” von der Leyen said.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:24
'We can't keep on slamming the brakes:' N.S. gym owner on reopening plans
-
13:53
Google faces sanctions dilemma with pro-Russia YouTube channels
-
Ontario to mandate disclosure of employee electronic surveillance
-
Yeezy x Balenciaga collection is Gap's second chance at luxury
-
7:13
Inflation-obsessed investors can't get enough of commodities
-
6:53
What's at stake for global economy as Russia standoff escalates