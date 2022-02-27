(Bloomberg) -- The European Union will ban state-owned Russian media companies Sputnik and RT, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday in televised statement. 

“The state-owned Russia Today and Sputnik, as well as their subsidiaries will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin’s war and to saw division in our union,” von der Leyen said. 

