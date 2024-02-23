(Bloomberg) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday that Brussels will begin unblocking payments of up to €137 billion ($148 billion) of aid to Poland starting next week, praising Warsaw’s attempts to restore the rule of law after years of populist rule.

The announcement demonstrates confidence in Poland’s new prime minister, Donald Tusk, whose coalition won the elections in October on a promise to improve relations with the European Union and access billions of euros of aid blocked amid concerns over democracy backsliding.

“We are impressed by Poland’s efforts to restore the rule of law as the backbone of its society,” von der Leyen told a media briefing in Warsaw. “These efforts are decisive.”

The announcement is the strongest signal yet that the EU’s biggest eastern economy and Ukraine’s neighbor is emerging from the isolation it was plunged into during eight years of nationalist rule. It comes as the bloc is looking for unity to stand firm in supporting Kyiv as populist leaders in countries including Hungary and Slovakia increasingly question the commitment to support the war-ravaged nation.

The sum available to Warsaw encompasses €60 billion in post-pandemic aid and €76 billion in cohesion funds that have been frozen over rule-of-law concern. The total accounts for about 22% of Poland’s annual GDP and is expected to boost investments in green transformation and country’s infrastructure. Funds will be paid out over the next few years, and parts of them will need to be repaid.”

Poland was among the last EU members to get post-pandemic recovery funds approved and now has only until 2026 to spend the money in line with the initial plan.

Tusk said some of the first tranches will reach small food producers and farmers, who have been protesting for weeks, demanding a halt to uncontrolled inflow of agriculture products from Ukraine and changes to the EU’s climate policy. Warsaw expects further discussions with EU officials to find measures to protect the Polish market.

The previous cabinet of the Law & Justice party, which was ousted in the October parliamentary election, sparked a bruising conflict between Brussels and Warsaw that triggered legal procedures and hundreds of millions in euros in fines.

Financial markets have long bet on Tusk being able to tap EU funds, with the currency and stocks rallying since October’s election. The zloty gained 0.3% against the euro on Friday, while Warsaw’s WIG20 equity index advanced 1.2%

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that the EU is ready to approve Warsaw’s first request to release €6.3 billion from the package as early as next week, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Once the unblocking is formally approved by the European Commission, the decision still needs a sign-off from EU member states, meaning the actual payments could come at a later date.

Read more: EU Poised to Release Polish Aid Blocked in Rule of Law Clash

Brussels blocked Polish access to EU financial support until a series of milestones has been met. A main condition is the reversal of controversial changes in the judiciary the previous government introduced.

Polish ministers traveled to Brussels this week to present the commission with a tight work schedule on several draft bills, including changes within Poland’s key judicial bodies.

Von der Leyen called the proposals “‘a clear road map for Poland” during her news conference on Friday in Warsaw.

(Updates with more details from fifth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.