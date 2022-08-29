(Bloomberg) -- The Czech Republic, which holds the European Union’s rotating presidency, called an extraordinary meeting of energy ministers to discuss a bloc-wide solution to the spike in power markets.

The meeting, which will take place in Brussels on Sept. 9, will debate concrete measures to tackle the energy crisis, according to Industry and Trade Minister Jozef Sikela. The energy market “has stopped functioning and we have to fix it,” Sikela told reporters in Prague on Monday.

Czech officials are proposing to cap prices of natural gas used for power generation, Sikela said.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said earlier Monday that he spoke with European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen about possible ways to help people and businesses cope with high energy costs that could be supported by other member states.

Fiala is also meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Prague on Monday to discuss pan-European approaches to tackling the energy crisis.

