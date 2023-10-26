(Bloomberg) -- The European Union proposed to include a plan to link the power grids of Greece and Egypt on a list of so-called projects of mutual interest, a move that will help secure licensing and funding.

Elica SA, part of Greece’s Copelouzos Group, is project developer for the subsea link called the GREGY Interconnector. The list will be sent to the European Parliament and the European Council for ratification, Copelouzos said in a statement.

The cable will have a capacity of 3 gigawatts and a length of about 950 kilometers (590 miles). It will carry green power from Egypt to Europe. Copelouzos plans to install renewable energy plants with a total capacity of 9.5 gigawatts in the African nation.

