The European Union is set to unveil a proposal that would limit surging prices on the bloc's biggest gas exchange. But it may only ever be used as a last resort.

The European Commission is drafting a temporary dynamic price limit for transactions on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility, whose main index is the benchmark for all gas traded on the continent. Yet as part of an intervention package to be proposed on Tuesday, it will stop short of putting forward a detailed proposal to make it work immediately, according to a draft of the EU document seen by Bloomberg.

Instead, the commission will seek empowerment from governments to come up with such a “correction mechanism” at a later stage. If member states agree, the EU’s executive arm would be allowed to propose a maximum dynamic price at which gas may be traded on the TTF spot markets in specific circumstances, the document showed.

Such a regulation would also need approval from EU nations and would be valid for no more than three months. The EU’s executive arm has a policy of not commenting on documents that haven’t been published and the draft may still change before adoption scheduled for Tuesday.

Supply Security

“Other union gas trading hubs shall be linked to the corrected TTF spot price via a dynamic price corridor,” according to the document. “In order to ensure no negative effects, the measure should allow for over-the-counter gas trades, not affect EU’s security of gas supply and intra-EU flows, not lead to an increase in gas consumption and not affect the stability and orderly functioning of energy derivative markets.”

The challenge for the 27-nation EU, struggling to rein in the supply crisis triggered by a cut in Russian gas supplies, is to find a common strategy that would reflect their varying energy sources and economic strength while avoiding to undermine the bloc’s single market. While more than a half of the member states have called for a price cap on gas, they still differ on how exactly such a measure should be designed.

The maximum price in the planned emergency measure must ensure the bloc’s supply security and flows of gas within the region. Before stepping into the market, the EU should focus on engagement with international partners, the commission said in the draft.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said earlier this month that she would propose for consideration a measure to impose a price limit on TTF as it no longer reflects the bloc’s energy reality after Russia cut supplies to Europe and the share of gas from Moscow dropped from 45% to 7.5%. The package will also include a proposal for a new liquefied natural gas benchmark that would better reflect the EU energy reality.

EU Leaders

In the next step, the package will be discussed by EU leaders at their summit on Oct. 20-21 in Brussels. They may endorse a plan to “explore a temporary dynamic price corridor on natural gas” that would be implemented before a new LNG index is in place, according to draft political statement by the heads of government seen by Bloomberg News.

To ease the crisis in the short term, the package on Tuesday will seek a requirement for trading venues to establish a new temporary intra-day volatility management mechanism in electricity and gas derivatives. In a bid to avoid unintended disruptions on markets for less liquid contracts, the mechanism should focus on front-month energy derivatives, the document showed.

“This new mechanism should supplement any static or dynamic circuit breakers that trading venues have put in place and should apply in addition to them,“ the commission said.

