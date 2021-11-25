(Bloomberg) -- The European Union will recommend a 9-month time limit for the validity of Covid-19 vaccinations for travel purposes and also propose prioritizing vaccinated travelers, according to a document seen by Bloomberg.

The European Commission will later Thursday propose that member states should continue welcoming all travelers inoculated with shots approved by the bloc, and should as of Jan. 10 reopen to all those who have used vaccines approved via the World Health Organization’s emergency-use listing process, the document says.

The proposed updates also introduce the new time limit for the validity of the primary vaccination series, the document says, in a move that will likely strengthen the case for boosters.

