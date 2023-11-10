(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is set to push the United Arab Emirates, host of this year’s COP28 climate summit, to financially contribute to a fund that will help poor countries pay for the damag wrought by increasingly extreme weathe, according to people familiar with the matter.

The move would be a signal to high-emitting countries like China and Saudi Arabia that they too should help contribute climate finance, and not just the likes of the EU and the US. The issue is set to be one of the most divisive issues at the United Nations-convened summit in Dubai in less than three weeks time.

The push comes after climate negotiators reached a framework for a so-called Loss and Damage fund, agreeing that the World Bank will host the facility on an interim basis for four years. They also set basic guideposts for financing, with developed countries urged to provide support. But the EU has been one of the most prominent voices saying that the likes of China and Saudi Arabia should cough up money too. For their part, China and Saudi Arabia are loathe to be on the hook for climate finance, arguing that it is the responsibility of those countries that have already developed and responsible for the bulk of historical emissions.

The EU has positioned itself as a climate leader, being the first continent to pledge to reach climate neutrality by the middle of the century. It’s also spearheading efforts for a global pledge to triple installed renewable energy capacity this decade and double the rate of energy efficiency. The US has joined the pledge and the EU is pushing India especially to also sign up, the people said, asking to to be identified discussing a diplomatically sensitive matter.

World leaders and climate negotiators will aim in Dubai to show how far off track countries are in keeping global warming to below 1.5C and lay out what needs to be done concretely to close the gap. EU member states agreed last month to push for the phase out of all unabated fossil fuels and that the global power system should be “fully or predominantly decarbonised” in the 2030s, leaving no room for coal power.

The EU is also set to call for other countries and regions to join it in a “Call to Action for Paris-aligned Carbon markets” so that they cover 60% of global emissions by the end of the decade. It’s set to form a green alliance with Canada later this month to that effect.

For its part, the UAE and COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber will launch a number of multilateral climate initiatives, including how to boost adaptation and mitigation in global food systems and a climate relief, recovery and peace declaration.

