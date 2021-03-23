(Bloomberg) -- The EU will abolish a list of more than 90 countries that are currently exempt from requiring vaccine export authorizations and will apply potential restrictions even to those pharmaceutical companies that fulfill their contracts with the bloc, a senior official said.

The European Commission will on Wednesday revise its vaccine export transparency and authorization mechanism. The controversial tool introduced in January aims to help EU governments screen vaccine export requests, with the option to turn them down in certain cases.

The commission will be taking into consideration vaccination rates in each country which requests vaccines. This “qualitative” consideration will apply for requests not just from manufacturers that fail to deliver on their commitments, such as AstraZeneca Plc, but will be intended to prevent future glitches. This means that export requests from companies such as Pfizer Inc. and Moderna may be on the hook for rejections, the official said.

The move to adapt the mechanism comes after the commission said last week that it would restrict exports of vaccines to countries that don’t reciprocate or that already have high vaccination rates.

