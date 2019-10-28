(Bloomberg) -- The European Union looks set to grant the U.K. a delay to Brexit until Jan. 31, prolonging the uncertainty for businesses and citizens but removing the risk of a damaging no-deal split on Thursday. The extension to the deadline could be formally agreed to later on Monday, after French President Emmanuel Macron dropped his opposition to the plan.

British prime minister Boris Johnson is pushing a vote in the House of Commons on Monday afternoon to trigger an early general election, saying it’s the only way to resolve the deadlock that has stopped the U.K. ratifying an exit deal.

Key Developments:

Macron backs Brexit delay

Johnson needs a two-thirds majority in Parliament for early general election to take place; a vote in the House of Commons is due on Monday afternoon

EU proposing to extend Brexit deadline by three months to Jan. 31 according to draft seen by Bloomberg; Envoys to discuss plan in Brussels on Monday

Corbyn said he won’t vote for an election until the U.K. is no longer at risk of crashing out of the EU without an agreement

Liberal Democrats, Scottish National Party are working together to try to force a snap poll on Dec. 9, reflecting schism with Labour

Macron Backs Brexit Delay (7:48 a.m.)

French President Emmanuel Macron will agree to a Brexit extension, easing the risk of the U.K. leaving the European Union without a deal on Oct. 31, according to a French government official.

Macron has agreed a delay until Jan. 31, said the official, who asked not to be identified. With other member states already supporting the move, France’s backing paves the way for EU diplomats to sign off on an extension during talks in Brussels on Monday.

Williamson Optimistic Government Can Win Vote (Earlier)

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said he’s “optimistic” the government can win the vote on Monday evening to hold a general election, noting that the Liberal Democrats and Scottish National Party, for example, “are moving to the recognition that this parliament isn’t going to deliver anything.”

“I actually think that you’ll see quite rapid movement,” Williamson told Sky News on Monday. He suggested Labour and other opposition parties can’t “sustain the line that they are running scared of the general election that they will refuse to have a general election.”

Williamson was touring the broadcast studios plugging a government announcement of 400 million pounds of spending on school. It’s the latest in a succession of announcements of increased expenditure on education, health and policing by the Conservatives and a reminder the ruling party is on a constant election footing,

