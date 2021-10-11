(Bloomberg) -- The European Union and Ukraine are planning to sign an agreement on a common aviation area as part of the nation’s efforts to forge ties with the bloc, according to a draft seen by Bloomberg.

The agreement, which both parties started to negotiate in 2013, is set to be signed during an annual Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Against the backdrop of spiking energy prices, the EU and Ukraine will also agree to create a working group to accelerate electricity and gas market reforms in Ukraine, as well as integration of gas and electricity markets. In the draft statement, they also commit to working together against any third parties that use energy as a weapon, a reference to efforts by Russia to constrain gas supplies to Ukraine.

Ukraine has been building closer ties with the EU since it toppled Kremlin-backed leadership in 2014. Since then, it has won a visa-free regime with the bloc and signed a trade accord. It also seeks to be given a clearer roadmap to eventual EU membership.

Without making any such pledges, the EU will urge Ukraine to progress in fighting graft and revamping its judicial system, according to the draft.

