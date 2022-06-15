(Bloomberg) --

The European Union, Egypt and Israel will sign a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday to supply the bloc with gas as part of efforts to cut the union’s dependence on Russian supplies, according to a statement from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Bloomberg previously reported the deal, which would involve Israeli natural gas being liquefied at Egyptian processing plants before being shipped to the EU.

“I am very grateful that we are now discussing this fascinating project – that you are willing to increase the deliveries of gas to the European Union via Egypt,” Von der Leyen said in a statement late Tuesday after meeting Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during a visit to his country.

“This is a very important project but we know that, over time, we should jointly explore the use of infrastructure for renewable energy,” she said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine sparked international condemnation and a move by buyers of Russian gas to secure alternative supplies. The EU imported about 40% of its gas from Russia last year, and it will need to tap multiple sources of the fuel -- as well as a raise in renewables output -- to meet demand.

Von der Leyen is due in Cairo on Wednesday. Israel’s Energy Minister Karine Elharrar is also visiting the North African nation to participate in a meeting of the East Mediterranean Gas Forum.

Read: Israel to Boost Gas Supply to Egypt By Up To 50% This Month

Israel’s gas currently mostly serves the local market as well as neighboring Egypt and Jordan. Israeli exporters have been increasing shipments to Egypt this year, though it’s not clear how much is sent on from its Idku and Damietta liquefaction plants to Europe.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.