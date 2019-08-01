EU to Vote on Next IMF Chief Friday, Will Accept New Nominations

(Bloomberg) -- European Union finance ministers will hold a vote Friday morning on who the bloc should push to take over the top job at the International Monetary Fund, according to three officials familiar with the deliberations.

EU governments have so far failed to rally behind a single candidate to replace Christine Lagarde atop the Washington-based IMF and the frustration is palpable across capitals. Given their difficulty to find a consensus, a round of votes by qualified majority will be held to determine which candidate has the most support, according to the officials, who asked not to be identified because the process is private. The voting will start at 8 a.m. Brussels time.

The search, led by French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, tested the support for five candidates: Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino, Portuguese Finance Minister Mario Centeno, former Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, World Bank Chief Executive Kristalina Georgieva and Bank of Finland Governor Olli Rehn.

A call placed to the French finance ministry wasn’t immediately returned.

It is possible that by 8 p.m. Thursday, the official deadline to submit candidacies, the U.K. could put another name on the table, the officials said. The fund said in a statement last week that its application process will close Sept. 6. The board intends to complete the process by Oct. 4.

The top vacancy comes after Lagarde resigned this month to lead the European Central Bank. The IMF’s next leader will confront a world economy at its weakest since the aftermath of the financial crisis. Last week, the fund further reduced its global growth outlook, already the lowest since 2009, to a projected 3.2% expansion this year.

