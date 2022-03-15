(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s top court said financial journalists may disclose inside information about an upcoming article to sources as long as this is deemed necessary for their news-gathering.

“The disclosure of inside information by a journalist is lawful only where it is regarded as being necessary for the exercise of his or her profession and as complying with the principle of proportionality,” the EU Court of Justice said in a ruling on Tuesday.

After an insider-trading conviction in France marred his career, veteran Daily Mail journalist Geoff Foster appealed to EU judges to clear his name in a case that helps define the limits of what journalists can do and how far enforcers can go to tap into their sources.

Daily Mail Reporter’s ‘Great’ Story Key to Insider-Trading Case

The case is: C-302/20, Autorite des marches financiers.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.