(Bloomberg) -- Ursula von der Leyen said European Union leaders should consider additional measures to secure vaccine supplies when they meet next week, including the potential use of emergency legal powers that would allow them to effectively seize control of production and distribution.

“All options are on the table. We are in the crisis of the century. I am not ruling out anything for now because we have to make sure that Europeans are vaccinated as soon as possible,” the president of the European Commission said Wednesday, when asked whether the EU should invoke Article 122 of the EU treaty. The clause allows the introduction of emergency measures when “severe difficulties arise in the supply of certain products.”

European Council President Charles Michel had touted the possibility of invoking Article 122 in January. An official familiar with the matter said then that the measures could help to get the bloc’s vaccination program back on track.

“Vaccine production and vaccine deliveries in the EU must have a priority and I also want to discuss this whole picture with the heads of state and government,” von der Leyen said.

