The European Union’s trade chief, Phil Hogan, will resign on Wednesday, according to an official familiar with his plans who asked not to be identified discussing internal matters.

Hogan was under pressure over his attendance at a golf dinner last week in his native Ireland that violated coronavirus regulations.

The move came a day after Ireland’s government said that Hogan’s “delayed and hesitant” response undermined public confidence. Green coalition partner Eamon Ryan added later that Hogan’s public comments could also undermine the country’s health regulations.

Hogan’s planned resignation comes at a sensitive time in trade negotiations. The EU will have to fill a key post that has become even more high profile as a result of U.S. President Donald Trump’s “America First” challenge to the global commercial order and a pandemic-induced shock to supply chains.

Point Person

With Hogan as its point person, the EU has been pushing the Trump administration to scrap controversial tariffs on steel and aluminum, ward off threats of more U.S. duties on European goods including cars and negotiate a settlement to a longstanding transatlantic fight over aircraft subsidies.

The 27-nation bloc is also seeking to prop up the World Trade Organization after its ability to adjudicate disputes was hobbled by Washington, expand a free-trade push by reaching tariff-cutting deals with Australia and New Zealand and achieve a breakthrough in negotiations to open the Chinese market more to foreign investors.

On Aug. 21, Hogan and his U.S. counterpart Robert Lighthizer announced a limited tariff-cutting accord and signaled the deal could pave the way for a broader improvement in transatlantic trade relations.

That US$200 million deal, which includes an EU pledge to eliminate tariffs on American lobster, came hours after the European Commission led by President Ursula von der Leyen expressed support for Hogan in the controversy over the golf dinner.

The Brussels-based commission, the EU’s executive arm, stressed that Hogan had respected Ireland’s self-isolation requirement upon returning to the country in late July. The commission also said that he attended the dinner “in good faith” and on the “clear understanding” the organizers had been assured the proposed arrangements would comply with the Irish government’s guidelines.

But the political fallout in Ireland grew on Aug. 22 when Prime Minister Micheal Martin and Deputy Premier Leo Varadkar spoke with Hogan and “asked him to consider his position,” according to a government spokesperson.