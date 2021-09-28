(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s trade chief warned that only about a month remains to resolve a metals dispute with the U.S., and failure to do so means new EU tariffs will hit American products on Dec. 1.

“Allowing for internal decision-making procedures in the EU, we really need an agreement already by the beginning of November,” EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said Tuesday on Bloomberg Television.

Dombrovskis is meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to discuss the conflict that started in 2018 when the Trump administration imposed tariffs steel and aluminum from the bloc.

“We are now working very intensively to resolve this Trump-era steel and aluminum dispute,” Dombrovskis said. “Time is, in a sense, running out.”

Later Tuesday, Dombrovskis told reporters that the EU is open to looking at steel and aluminum separartely, but that both metals need to be resolved in the same timeline.

