(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. and the European Union postponed a clash over British companies selling chilled meats to Northern Ireland for three months, with the bloc granting a request for a longer grace period while warning it wouldn’t accept any further delays.

The extension will last until Sept. 30, according to a U.K. statement. The agreement will, for now at least, calm tensions in what the British media have labeled the Brexit “sausage wars.”

“This is a positive first step but we still need to agree a permanent solution -- Northern Ireland is an integral part of the United Kingdom and its consumers should be able to enjoy products they have bought from Great Britain for years,” U.K. Brexit minister David Frost said in a written statement.

But the EU doesn’t intend to continue with such extensions, said an EU official, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. A permanent solution is the best way to guarantee predictability and stability to people and businesses in Northern Ireland, the official said.

The sale of chilled meats and fresh sausages into Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. was set to be outlawed when a transition period to let companies adapt to the post-Brexit arrangement expired at the end of June.

Fishing, Market Access

The prospect of a sausage ban was due to terms which saw Northern Ireland -- unlike the rest of the U.K. -- remain under the EU’s customs and single market rules to avoid creating a visible border with the Irish Republic. The EU doesn’t allow chilled meats and fresh sausages into its single market for health and safety reasons.

The agreement comes after a fraught six months in which the EU has brought legal action against the U.K. for unilaterally changing the terms of their post-Brexit accord. The two sides have also clashed over issues including fishing rights, market access for finance and the status of diplomats.

The extension will allow stakeholders, especially supermarkets in Northern Ireland, to complete supply chain adjustments, the official said.

The EU announced it’s ready to change its own legislation to ensure the free flow of medicines into Northern Ireland, exceptionally allowing some medical compliance checks to be located in Great Britain. A legislative proposal on the issue will be put forward in the fall.

Other concessions include measures for guide dogs and waiving the need for British motorists to show an insurance green card when driving in the EU.

The bloc also wants to use the extra three months to discuss arrangements related to sanitary and phytosanitary measures, with one possible objective doing away with 80% of checks.

(Updates with announcement in second paragraph)

