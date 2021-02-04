(Bloomberg) -- The European Union and U.K. are preparing to launch “in-depth” investigations into Nvidia Corp.’s proposed $40 billion acquisition of chip designer Arm Ltd. from SoftBank Group Corp., the Financial Times reported, citing a person with knowledge of the situation.

Government officials are pushing for deeper scrutiny after chip industry rivals called for the deal to get blocked, the FT said.

Nvidia agreed last year to buy SoftBank’s Arm via the semiconductor industry’s largest-ever deal, taking control of a British firm whose designs lie at the heart of most modern electronics including smartphones. The U.K. government has already said it will consider whether Arm would raise prices or hurt licensing services to Nvidia’s rivals after the transaction, and signaled it wants guarantees on the numbers of staff to be maintained.

