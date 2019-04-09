(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your Tuesday started:

U.S. President Donald Trump has rolled out a new tariff threat for Europe, targeting subsidies the EU provides for Boeing rival Airbus The threat to slap tariffs on some $11 billion of European Union imports adds another layer of uncertainty on an economy already feeling the pain of the global slowdown Meanwhile, the EU and China managed to agree on a joint statement for Tuesday’s summit in Brussels, papering over divisions on trade in a bid to present a common front to Trump

The U.S. consumer price index, which traces its origins back more than a century, gets an infusion of big data this week to bring the Labor Department closer to what it sees as the future for economic indicators

Venezuela Central Bank’s has been operating with an emergency team of only about 100 workers since a power outage left its headquarters without running water two weeks ago

U.K. consumer spending declined in March as concerns over Brexit and the late timing of the Easter holiday held back shoppers

Serbia’s central bank left borrowing costs unchanged for a twelfth month, waiting for cues from central banks around the world that are revising policies in the face of slowing economic growth

To contact the reporter on this story: David Goodman in London at dgoodman28@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Fergal O'Brien at fobrien@bloomberg.net, Zoe Schneeweiss

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.