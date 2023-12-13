(Bloomberg) -- The European Union decided to release more than €10 billion ($10.8 billion) of aid earmarked for Hungary, a major win for Prime Minister Viktor Orban ahead of a crucial summit on Ukraine that the nationalist leader is threatening to torpedo. The forint extended gainst against the euro.

The funds, about a third of the overall amount the EU decided to freeze a year ago due to rule-of-law and graft concerns, were released after Orban’s government passed laws to strengthen the courts’ independence, the European Commission said in a statement on Wednesday. Hungary will now be able to file EU project receipts and be reimbursed as much as about €10.2 billion, in line with how the bloc’s funds are distributed.

“After a thorough assessment, and several exchanges with the Hungarian government, the commission considers that Hungary has taken the measures it committed to take,” in respect to the country’s judicial independence, the EU executive said in a statement.

The decision is a victory for Orban, who has insisted on Hungary receiving its own funding before he considers backing a €50 billion EU support package for Ukraine. The Hungarian leader also opposes opening EU membership talks with its neighbor. It’s unclear whether the partial unfreezing of funds will weaken his resolve to block Ukraine-related issues at a summit meeting of leaders in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.

Forint Gains

The forint extended gains after the decision was announced, strengthening as much as 0.6% against the euro. It has risen more than 5% against the euro year-to-date, on track to snap six years of annual losses. The yield on Hungary’s 10-year local government bond has fallen to around 6.5% from more than 9% at the start of the year.

The decision on EU funds is key for investors. The forint has been among the world’s most volatile currencies until recently in large part due to the uncertainty about the arrival of the bloc’s financing. The brightening outlook about the funds have helped support local assets.

Regardless of the outcome of the summit later this week, the EU’s executive is poised to face criticism for releasing funds to Orban, who has shown little inclination to reverse the dismantling of liberal democracy during his more than decade-old rule.

Orban has extended his influence over all walks of life, from business and media to education and culture via a close network of associates. A new agency to track foreign influence was approved on Tuesday, which the remaining independent media and NGOs in the country say is designed to stifle their activity further.

The EU, the source of more than €100 billion in financing for Hungary over the past two decades, continues to be a convenient target for Orban amid a prolonged economic downturn. Billboards ridiculing Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, are ubiquitous, the latest iteration of the government’s campaign against the EU.

EU officials are nevertheless hopeful that there are enough strings attached to the rest of Hungary’s funding to keep Orban in check. Other conditions Hungary must meet to access the approximately €21 billion that will remain suspended include reducing graft, making public procurement more transparent, protecting LGBTQ rights and academic freedom and softening asylum policy.

--With assistance from Jorge Valero, Andras Gergely and Katharina Rosskopf.

(Updates with EU statement third and last paragraphs, forint in fifth.)

