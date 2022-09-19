(Bloomberg) -- The European Union unveiled plans for emergency powers to force companies to fill orders within the 27-nation bloc first during times of crisis, building on lessons learned during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We need new tools that allow us to react fast and collectively,” European Commission vice president Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

Under the proposals, regulators may also ask companies “to accept priority rated orders for crisis-relevant products, in response to which firms must either comply or explain the grave reasons justifying refusal.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.