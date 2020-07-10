(Bloomberg) --

The European Union made a fresh attempt to break the deadlock over its economic response to the coronavirus pandemic, offering sweeteners to critics of the plan while sticking to the overall size of the package.

Under the blueprint drafted by EU Council President Charles Michel, the EU still plans to distribute to governments 500 billion euros ($560 billion) in grants and 250 billion euros in loans. As a concession to fiscally conservative countries, Michel proposed earlier repayments and the continuation of the bloc’s system of budget rebates.

EU leaders, who must agree unanimously, have been at odds over the balance between grants and loans, as well as the overall size of the stimulus.

“These are very complex negotiations,” Michel told reporters in Brussels. “We hope we’ll make clear and solid decisions in the coming days.”

The EU is facing the biggest recession in its history, and the response has exposed deep divisions between its members. While German Chancellor Angela Merkel has lined up alongside French President Emmanuel Macron in pleading for an agreement this summer, a group of fiscally conservative nations led by Netherlands has raised huge objections.

A package of concessions aimed at placating those countries includes rebates to the budget, more money for climate projects, a faster distribution of funding and the retention of the bloc’s complicated rebate system. It’s unclear however whether that will go far enough when the headline figures remain the same.

Michel’s draft, along with a revised version of the bloc’s 1.074 trillion-euro budget plan for the next seven years, will feed into negotiations between leaders when they meet in Brussels on July 17-18. It’s their first in-person summit since February, when they failed to reach agreement on their original spending plan.

Last week, an EU official with knowledge of the negotiations, said it wasn’t a given that a deal would be reached this month.

The plan is controversial because it would represent a massive shift away from national governments having control over their finances. The European Commission, the bloc’s central executive, would issue debt on behalf of all 27 members. At present, the EU’s budget is only used for tightly controlled and specific reasons, such as agricultural subsidies and infrastructure projects in the bloc’s poorest regions.

As talks intensify, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is playing host to a string of leaders to help thrash out a compromise. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is due to hold talks in the Hague on Friday, with Portugual’s Antonio Costa and Spain’s Pedro Sanchez -- all countries that would benefit most from the recovery plan -- scheduled for meetings on Monday.

