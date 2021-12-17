(Bloomberg) -- The European Union unveiled a new proposal to ease the flow of medicines into Northern Ireland, as the U.K. signaled a readiness to compromise in a long-running clash over post-Brexit relations.

Maros Sefcovic, the bloc’s chief Brexit negotiator, said on Friday that the EU will change its rules to ensure that medicines being shipped into Northern Ireland won’t face delays.

The two sides have been locked in a dispute over how to resolve differences over the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol, the agreement that allowed the U.K. to leave the EU’s single market without creating a hard border on the island of Ireland. Under the deal, goods moving into Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. are subject to customs checks if they are at risk of being later moved into the EU.

Britain is demanding changes to the accord, which the government says has inhibited trade between different parts of the U.K.’s own single market.

