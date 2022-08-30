(Bloomberg) -- The European Union urged Angolan authorities to respond to complaints about last week’s election after the main opposition party said it would contest the outcome, which saw the ruling party retain its majority.

While the elections were conducted in a “peaceful environment,” the EU is aware of “complaints by the opposition and civil society on some shortcomings in the electoral process,” the EU’s spokesperson on the general elections said in an emailed statement. “It urges the election authorities to make every possible efforts to respond to them in a fair and transparent manner.”

The final results, announced on Monday, placed the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola, or MPLA, as the winner with 51.17% of the vote, its worst-ever election outcome. The National Union for the Total Independence of Angola, known as Unita, got 43.95%.

Unita leader Adalberto Costa Junior, 60, last week said that the process was marred by counting irregularities, citing “brutal” discrepancies between the commission’s count and his party’s own polling-station records. He called for the creation of a panel, with international participation, to review the count.

“Unita reiterates that it doesn’t recognize the results indicated by the national electoral commission, until the complaints already in its possession are resolved,” Unita said in a statement on its official Facebook page on Tuesday. “A claim will be filed that has a suspensive effect on the final declaration of the results.”

Angolan President Pledges More Youth Jobs After Election Win

Most international observers have said the vote was peaceful and well organized but cited concerns about the electoral roll and biased coverage by state-owned media. Jorge Carlos Fonseca, a former president of Cape Verde who led the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries’ election observer mission, said his preliminary report didn’t contain the usual expression that the election was “free, fair and transparent.”

Party delegates didn’t have access to the electoral roll, which included millions of deceased people, while some candidates benefited from greater media exposure than others, Carlos Fonseca said in comments to CNN Portugal.

Turnout was low, with less than half of the 14.3 million registered voters casting ballots.

Unita is a former rebel group that fought the MPLA in a 27-year civil war that ended in 2002. The MPLA has held power in Africa’s second-biggest oil producer since the country’s independence from Portugal in 1975.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.