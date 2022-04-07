(Bloomberg) -- The European Union urged Bulgaria to resolve a bilateral conflict with its neighbor, a move that would unlock enlargement talks as the bloc seeks to establish unity in the face of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

North Macedonia, a former Yugoslav republic of 1.8 million people, changed its name to join NATO and begin accession talks with the 27-nation bloc. While it has been able to join the military alliance, Bulgaria has blocked the beginning of EU membership negotiations due to a dispute over claims including history and language.

“These times are very special and very difficult, and very turbulent, and they will determine the future of Europe,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters on Thursday. “Nothing will be the same anymore, as it was before the war, after the war. And to keep promises to our friends and partners who count on us is very important.”

Why EU’s Balkan Expansion Faces Long and Winding Road: QuickTake

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, who took office in November, has vowed to break the deadlock by June. But his coalition partners have accused him of surrendering national interests as most Bulgarians don’t back a change in policy.

