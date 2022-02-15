(Bloomberg) -- Here is a snapshot of what’s happening with Iran, its nuclear talks and energy markets.

Latest developments

The European Union’s top diplomat said Monday a revived nuclear deal between Iran and world powers was “in sight” and urged negotiators to compromise. Josep Borrell’s comments came after a phone call with Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on the Vienna talks.

Iran had signaled earlier Monday it would dig in on key demands that have emerged as stumbling blocks in the talks despite saying it was “in a hurry” to revive the 2015 accord which would likely ease sanctions in return for hemming in its atomic program.

Borrell’s comments echoed U.S. comments last week that warned the window to secure a deal had been reduced to “weeks” after months of deliberations. Envoys have reached what has been billed as the final stage of the negotiations by all sides.

Oil

Oil retreated from the highest since 2014 as traders weighed an apparent cooling in the Ukrainian crisis and prospects for increased supply.

While the geopolitical risks in Europe will dominate this week, progress in the Iran talks is also being closely watched by the market. A revived deal could potentially ease prices that topped $95 a barrel on Monday.

