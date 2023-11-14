(Bloomberg) -- US and European Union officials agreed to meet again in January over an airport dispute that theatens to evict Dutch airline KLM from its longtime perch at New York’s John F. Kennedy International.

The spat, stemming from capacity cutbacks at Amsterdam’s state-controlled Schiphol airport, risks snowballing as the US considers its response to JetBlue Airways Corp.’s ejection from the Dutch hub.

The two sides discussed the matter Monday in Brussels, and with differences still outstanding, they agreed to hold another meeting in January to assess progress, a spokesperson for the European Commission said Tuesday in emailed response to Bloomberg’s questions.

“The commission took note of the US concerns, underlined that it is equally affecting all airlines operating in Amsterdam,” the spokesperson said.

JetBlue was ejected from state-controlled Schiphol on Nov. 2 as part of a broad reduction in capacity meant to address concerns over noise levels. The US budget carrier, which started service to Amsterdam in August, was among the newcomers to completely lose access, while others, including KLM, saw their takeoff and landing rights cut back.

Retaliation at JFK

JetBlue then demanded that Air France-KLM’s Dutch unit be barred from JFK in response, contending the move violates Open Skies agreements governing reciprocal access to airports. The US airline drew support from the Department of Transportation, which called the Dutch move “unjustifiable and unreasonable.”

The conflict represents a threat to Air France-KLM’s long-term alliance with Delta Air Lines Inc. on routes crossing the Atlantic, the Dutch unit’s chief executive officer, Marjan Rintel, said Tuesday at an event in Amsterdam.

“That’s really a big danger for the backbone of our group and our relation with Delta,” Rintel said. She reiterated the airline’s opposition to the Schiphol cutbacks, calling them “ineffective.”

Before the next meeting, the EU will assess the compatibility of the Dutch move with laws governing aviation in the bloc, and decide on what steps to take next, the commission spokesperson said.

The issue is a new and important one, Magda Kopczynska, the commission’s director-general for mobility and transport, said at the Amsterdam event. “We are very closely following that process,” she said.

“I think it’s a realistic option that the US will retaliate,” said Willie Walsh, who heads the International Air Transport Association, airlines’ main global lobby group. The Dutch government is “tearing apart the fabric” of KLM’s network by targeting its transit business, Walsh said, adding that the measures are “very dangerous.”

