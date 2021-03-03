(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is still months away from issuing Covid-19 immunity certificates, raising the risk of another lost tourism season for the bloc’s aviation and hospitality industries.

The European Commission is working on “establishing a trust framework and a digital infrastructure that would facilitate the authentication of” such documents, according to a briefing note circulated to national delegations in Brussels Tuesday. EU leaders were informed last week that “the technical work underpinning such a platform could require three to four months,” according to the memo, dated March 2.

EU member states are at loggerheads over the use of “status certificates,” which will be used to confirm that their holders have recently tested negative, fully vaccinated, or recovered from the coronavirus and are thus presumed to be immune. The bloc’s tourism-dependent economies have been pushing for the introduction of such digital passes that will allow a return to a semblance of normalcy, including travel, at least for a segment of the population.

The memo seen by Bloomberg is asking the bloc’s member states to provide feedback before the commission unveils a legislative proposal later this month. Among the issues that still need to be resolved to allow for the “rapid adoption” of the proposal is whether and the certificates will facilitate travel within the EU and what it will mean for journeys from outside the bloc.

In addition, the bloc still needs to establish a common approach to “proof of recovery” from Covid, according to the memo. It’s unclear for how long a person who has survived the illness is immune to reinfection and whether the body will also be resistant to emerging variants of the virus.

EU member states are racing to inoculate as many people as possible and tame the spread of the pandemic before mutations render the virus resistant to existing vaccines, but their rollout is lagging way behind the U.S and the U.K.

In any case, with the vast majority of the world’s population yet to be inoculated and the virus still spreading and changing in the process, the bloc is preparing a “coordinated response in the event that a new variant of the virus would spread across Europe, especially if it were a vaccine-resistant variant.”

The internal memo urges member states to “pre-agree on the range of emergency measures that may need to be taken in such a case, as regards testing, quarantine,” as well as travel restrictions. The commission is already working on agreements with pharmaceutical companies on behalf of the bloc’s member states, for the purchase of booster shots or new vaccines that will offer protection from emerging variants.

